Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Enters as pinch hitter

Ramirez (biceps) entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Boston's 10-8 extra-inning win over Baltimore.

Ramirez has been held out of the starting lineup for four consecutive games, but has begun to hit in pre-game warmups and was nearing a return to the lineup. The decision to use him as a pinch hitter Monday -- he struck out for Deven Marrero -- is a sign that he could be back in the lineup Tuesday.