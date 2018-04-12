Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Exits after HBP
Ramirez exited Thursday's game against the Yankees after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.
Ramirez was struck by a 94 mph Sonny Gray fastball in the right hand/wrist area. He immediately slumped over in pain and was removed shortly thereafter following an examination by the team trainer. The hot-hitting 34-year-old will undergo further testing on the injured area in the coming hours, at which point the severity of the issue should become more clear. He was replaced by Mitch Moreland on the base paths.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Up to three stolen bases•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in two runs Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Getting big hits early•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Gets homer, steal against Marlins•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely No. 3 hitter•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...