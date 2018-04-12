Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Exits after HBP

Ramirez exited Thursday's game against the Yankees after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Ramirez was struck by a 94 mph Sonny Gray fastball in the right hand/wrist area. He immediately slumped over in pain and was removed shortly thereafter following an examination by the team trainer. The hot-hitting 34-year-old will undergo further testing on the injured area in the coming hours, at which point the severity of the issue should become more clear. He was replaced by Mitch Moreland on the base paths.