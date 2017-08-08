Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Expected back Wednesday
Ramirez (oblique) is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Though Ramirez will be relegated to the bench for a third straight game in the series opener, he was able to go through on-field workouts Tuesday, a sign that the oblique issue is no longer much of a hindrance. The freshly activated Dustin Pedroia (knee) will assume Ramirez's role as the Red Sox's designated hitter Tuesday, but assuming Ramirez is ready to go Wednesday, Pedroia should move back over to his usual post at second base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out again Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out Saturday with oblique issue•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Leaves with oblique soreness Friday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in two Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Smacks 16th home run in loss•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...