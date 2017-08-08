Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Expected back Wednesday

Ramirez (oblique) is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Though Ramirez will be relegated to the bench for a third straight game in the series opener, he was able to go through on-field workouts Tuesday, a sign that the oblique issue is no longer much of a hindrance. The freshly activated Dustin Pedroia (knee) will assume Ramirez's role as the Red Sox's designated hitter Tuesday, but assuming Ramirez is ready to go Wednesday, Pedroia should move back over to his usual post at second base.