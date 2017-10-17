Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Expects to be ready for start of 2018
Ramirez is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 season after successfully undergoing surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
This is encouraging news, as it appears Ramirez's surprise shoulder surgery was a minor procedure. Shoulder issues plagued him all season, resulting in a disappointing 2017 campaign that saw him hit an unremarkable .242/.320/.429 with 23 homers in 133 games. The hope is that a fully healthy Ramirez will get back on track in 2018.
