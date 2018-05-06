Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Gets breather Sunday
Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Ramirez had started each of the Red Sox's last 12 games, so he'll receive a breather on getaway day and effectively get two days of rest with Boston off the schedule Monday. Mitch Moreland will fill in for Ramirez at first base Sunday and bat cleanup.
