Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Gets homer, steal against Marlins
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base in a 7-3 victory for the Red Sox over Miami on Monday.
Ramirez may be a long way from his glory days as a premier cross-category threat but as he showed on Monday, he's still good for a long ball every now and then. He's also stolen two bases through his first 17 at-bats, although it would be unwise to bank on that becoming a consistent part of his game again, considering he only had one steal all of last season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely No. 3 hitter•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Looking like starter at first base•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Draws start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely set for limited role in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Limited role in 2018•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...