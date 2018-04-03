Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Gets homer, steal against Marlins

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base in a 7-3 victory for the Red Sox over Miami on Monday.

Ramirez may be a long way from his glory days as a premier cross-category threat but as he showed on Monday, he's still good for a long ball every now and then. He's also stolen two bases through his first 17 at-bats, although it would be unwise to bank on that becoming a consistent part of his game again, considering he only had one steal all of last season.