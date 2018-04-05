Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Getting big hits early
Ramirez went 2-for-6 with two RBI in Thursday's 3-2, extra-inning win over the Rays.
Ramirez delivered an opposite-field single to end matters in the 12th, the second consecutive game he's provided the winning knock in extras. He also had a run-scoring single in the ninth when the Red Sox rallied to force extra frames. The 34-year-old has hit in five straight and driven in six over the last three games. There's always the threat of an injury with Ramirez, but so far, so good. Ramirez is healthy and hitting .310 through six games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Gets homer, steal against Marlins•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely No. 3 hitter•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Looking like starter at first base•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Draws start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely set for limited role in 2018•
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...