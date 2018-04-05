Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Getting big hits early

Ramirez went 2-for-6 with two RBI in Thursday's 3-2, extra-inning win over the Rays.

Ramirez delivered an opposite-field single to end matters in the 12th, the second consecutive game he's provided the winning knock in extras. He also had a run-scoring single in the ninth when the Red Sox rallied to force extra frames. The 34-year-old has hit in five straight and driven in six over the last three games. There's always the threat of an injury with Ramirez, but so far, so good. Ramirez is healthy and hitting .310 through six games.