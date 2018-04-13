Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Held out of Friday's lineup

Ramirez (wrist) is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ramirez suffered a right wrist contusion during Thursday's affair when he was struck by a pitch in his first-inning at-bat. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's contest and could be available off the bench Friday, though it seems unlikely that manager Alex Cora would insert him into the game since the plan is to give Ramirez the night off. In his place, Mitch Moreland will take over at first base and bat third in the order.

