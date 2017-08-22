Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Hits two-run shot in loss
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's loss to Cleveland.
Overall, it's been a bit of a disappointing fantasy showing for Ramirez this season, as his .248/.336/.437 slash line is hardly moving the needle. However, he's still posted respectable counting stats with 19 homers, 48 RBI and 50 runs, and the 33-year-old veteran is capable of padding his numbers in a hurry when he catches fire. Unfortunately, time is running out on the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Blasts 18th bomb of season Friday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Rejoins lineup at DH•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....