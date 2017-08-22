Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Hits two-run shot in loss

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's loss to Cleveland.

Overall, it's been a bit of a disappointing fantasy showing for Ramirez this season, as his .248/.336/.437 slash line is hardly moving the needle. However, he's still posted respectable counting stats with 19 homers, 48 RBI and 50 runs, and the 33-year-old veteran is capable of padding his numbers in a hurry when he catches fire. Unfortunately, time is running out on the 2017 campaign.