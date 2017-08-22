Play

Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Hits two-run shot in loss

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's loss to Cleveland.

Overall, it's been a bit of a disappointing fantasy showing for Ramirez this season, as his .248/.336/.437 slash line is hardly moving the needle. However, he's still posted respectable counting stats with 19 homers, 48 RBI and 50 runs, and the 33-year-old veteran is capable of padding his numbers in a hurry when he catches fire. Unfortunately, time is running out on the 2017 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast