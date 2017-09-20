Play

Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: In Wednesday's lineup

Ramirez (biceps) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ramirez was omitted from the starting lineup for six consecutive games but is ready to return Wednesday night. He'll serve as Boston's designated hitter and hit fifth in the order.

