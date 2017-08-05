Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Leaves with oblique soreness Friday

Ramirez left Friday's game against the White Sox in the 10th inning with oblique soreness, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Ramirez was replaced at first base by Mitch Moreland. He said after the game that both of his sides hurt. It's unclear at this point if Ramirez will require a disabled list trip; expect an update following an evaluation Saturday.

