Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely No. 3 hitter

Ramirez is Boston's likely No. 3 hitter to start the season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It sounds like manager Alex Cora is comfortable batting Ramirez third, J.D. Martinez fourth and Xander Bogaerts fifth to start the year. Mitch Moreland will get some starts against righties, but following the signing of Martinez, Ramirez will need to get his starts at first base, and so far in camp he has been the heavy favorite (38 at-bats) over Moreland (24 at-bats). Ramirez was below league average in 2015 (90 wRC+), well above average in 2016 (128 wRC+) and regressed again last season (93 wRC+). Since the start of March, his NFBC ADP is 314.2, so it's pretty affordable to roll the dice on Ramirez returning to his 2016 form in the heart of a potent lineup.