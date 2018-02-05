Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Limited role in 2018
Ramirez (shoulder) might have a part-time role this season, serving as a platoon first baseman and occasional designated hitter, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
The main factor that could lead to a reduced role is Boston's rumored interest in free agent J.D. Martinez. If he's brought on board, Martinez becomes the middle-of-the-order bat the Red Sox need, while serving as the primary designated hitter. That scenario marginalizes Ramirez's opportunities. Absent a Martinez acquisition, the organization has a reason to limit Ramirez in 2018. A vesting option for 2019, valued at $22 million, kicks in should Ramirez reach a threshold of plate appearances. For that option to vest, he needs to get 497 plate appearances in 2018.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Cleared to resume throwing•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Will be option at first base•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Expects to be ready for start of 2018•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...