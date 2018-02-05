Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Limited role in 2018

Ramirez (shoulder) might have a part-time role this season, serving as a platoon first baseman and occasional designated hitter, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

The main factor that could lead to a reduced role is Boston's rumored interest in free agent J.D. Martinez. If he's brought on board, Martinez becomes the middle-of-the-order bat the Red Sox need, while serving as the primary designated hitter. That scenario marginalizes Ramirez's opportunities. Absent a Martinez acquisition, the organization has a reason to limit Ramirez in 2018. A vesting option for 2019, valued at $22 million, kicks in should Ramirez reach a threshold of plate appearances. For that option to vest, he needs to get 497 plate appearances in 2018.