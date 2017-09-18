Play

Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Nearing return to lineup

Manager John Farrell said Ramirez (biceps) should return sometime during Boston's series against the Orioles, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Ramirez has been taking batting practice without any issues lately, and it appears his return to the starting nine is imminent. He's missed the previous five games with an inflamed biceps, but look for him to return to action before Wednesday's series finale.

