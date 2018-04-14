Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: No worse for wear
Ramirez returned to the lineup Saturday and went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Boston's 10-3 win over Baltimore.
Ramirez had missed nearly two full games after taking a pitch off his wrist, but reported Saturday ready to play. The injury did little to cool off Ramirez, who has three home runs, 15 RBI and a .362 batting average through 15 games. The slugger told Conor Ryan of MassLive.com he felt a release in his shoulder after offseason surgery and the shoulder is freer than it was in 2017. That's evident in Ramirez's early-season production.
