Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Ramirez is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against Houston on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Ramirez will retreat to the bench in favor of Eduardo Nunez, who will man the designated hitting duties against Justin Verlander and the Astros on Thursday. The 33-year-old will be available off the bench, and is set to return to the lineup at first base for Friday's contest, with southpaw Dallas Keuchel set to take the hill for Game 2 of the series.
