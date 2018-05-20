Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Not starting Sunday

Ramirez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ramirez is hitting just .188 in 16 games played this month and will retreat to the bench as the Red Sox take on David Hess and the Orioles. Mitch Moreland will occupy first base duties in his stead.

