Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out again Sunday

Ramirez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sunday will mark the third consecutive day that Ramirez hasn't been in the starting lineup, as the Red Sox are playing in a National League ballpark and can't use a designated hitter. Ramirez should return to seeing regular at-bats Monday when Boston begins a series against the Blue Jays.

