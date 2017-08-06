Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out again Sunday

Ramirez (oblique) is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Ramirez will miss his second straight contest after he was pulled early from Friday's series opener with a sore oblique. His absence will create room in the lineup for both Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez, with the latter leading off and starting at second base and the former hitting second and manning the DH spot. After an off day Monday, the Red Sox will likely revisit Ramirez's health Tuesday morning in advance of the team's two-game series in Tampa.