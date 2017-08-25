Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out of Friday lineup
Ramirez is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Friday, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Ramirez retreats to the bench following nine straight games, going 7-for-35 (.200 average) with one home run and five RBI during those contests. In his place, Chris Young will man the DH spot.
