Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out of Friday lineup

Ramirez is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Friday, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Ramirez retreats to the bench following nine straight games, going 7-for-35 (.200 average) with one home run and five RBI during those contests. In his place, Chris Young will man the DH spot.

