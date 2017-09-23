Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out of lineup Saturday
Ramirez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With no designated hitter spot available in Cincinnati, Ramirez will head to the bench for the start of a second straight contest, though he appeared as a pinch hitter Friday. Manager John Farrell doesn't intend to use Ramirez in the field in NL stadiums, so look for Mitch Moreland to man first base for Sunday's series finale as well.
