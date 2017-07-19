Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.

Ramirez was the hero of Tuesday's contest, winning the game for Boston with a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 15th inning. He did play first base instead of DH during the victory, which has normally signaled an off day for the 33-year-old the following day. That trend continues as Ramirez hits the bench for Wednesday's game, as Chris Young takes over the designated hitting duties.