Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out Saturday with oblique issue

Ramirez (oblique) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Ramirez felt some discomfort in his left oblique prior to Friday's game, and then a swing during the contest left him with pain in his right side. There has been nothing yet to suggest a DL stint is imminent. Mitch Moreland will remain at first base Saturday as Chris Young steps in as designated hitter.