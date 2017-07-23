Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Plays first base again Saturday
Ramirez started at first base Saturday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in a 7-3 loss to the Angels.
This was the third time in the last five days Ramirez played the field, including the 15-inning saga against the Blue Jays last Tuesday. Manager John Farrell told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald the plan going forward is to have Ramirez play the field against left-handers, which would give Mitch Moreland, who is playing through a broken toe, some much-needed time off. Farrell added that Ramirez is still getting treatment for his shoulders, a condition that limited him to DH-only duties for all but two games in the first half of the season.
