Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Reaches base thrice
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.
Ramirez has a hit in four of his last five games, and he owns his lowest strikeout rate (17.1 percent) since 2015. The Red Sox have the best lineup in baseball at the moment, meaning the 34-year-old should continue to produce runs and RBI in bunches for as long as the team continues to rake.
