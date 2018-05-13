Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Receives breather Sunday

Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ramirez is likely just receiving a routine day off on a getaway day following five consecutive starts. His absence from the lineup opens up a spot at first base for Mitch Moreland, who will serve as the cleanup hitter in the series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories