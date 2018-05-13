Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Receives breather Sunday
Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Ramirez is likely just receiving a routine day off on a getaway day following five consecutive starts. His absence from the lineup opens up a spot at first base for Mitch Moreland, who will serve as the cleanup hitter in the series finale.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...