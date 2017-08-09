Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Rejoins lineup at DH

Ramirez (oblique) will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter and bat fourth Wednesday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Ramirez sat out the Red Sox's series opener and instead went through a full workout Tuesday, during which he showed enough improvement with the oblique for the medical staff to sign off on his return to action a day later. It looks like Ramirez will be in store for an everyday role immediately for the Red Sox, which will make it difficult for fringe lineup options like Chris Young and Brock Holt to see regular at-bats.