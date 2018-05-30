Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Release waivers requested
The Red Sox have requested unconditional release waivers on Ramirez, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
This all but signals the end of Ramirez's tenure with the Red Sox, as he'll more than likely become a free agent in two days after passing through waivers untouched (thanks to his hefty contract). The 34-year-old had hit .254/.313/.395 across 44 games with the Red Sox prior to being designated for assignment last week.
