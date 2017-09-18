Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Remains out Monday
Ramirez (shoulder) is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
For the fifth consecutive day, Ramirez is being withheld from the lineup. Although he's been able to participate in batting practice recently, the Red Sox have yet to to indicate when he's expected to return to the lineup. Christian Vazquez will fill in at the DH spot Monday.
