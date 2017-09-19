Play

Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Remains out of lineup

Ramirez (biceps) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Orioles, according to Evan Drellich of CSN New England.

Ramirez was able to pinch hit Monday -- his first at-bat since Sept. 13 -- but he is not ready for a full nine innings just yet. The Red Sox play Wednesday and then have a team off day, so it would not be surprising if he is limited to pinch-hit duty until at least Friday.

