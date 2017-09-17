Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Remains out Sunday
Ramirez (shoulder) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.
Ramirez is dealing with a bout of shoulder inflammation, so he'll sit out again Sunday. This will mark the fourth consecutive game that Ramirez has missed, and the club has yet to indicate when he could return to action. Dustin Pedroia will fill in at designated hitter for Sunday's outing.
