Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Remains out Tuesday
Ramirez (oblique) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This will mark Ramirez's third straight missed contest as he continues to nurse a sore oblique. Recently activated Dustin Pedroia (knee) will serve as the DH in his return to action, while Eduardo Nunez and Rafael Devers stick at second and third base, respectively. There has been no indication that Ramirez will require a DL stint, though that could change if he misses a couple more games.
