Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Returns to lineup in fine form

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Back in the lineup after sitting out of the starting nine for six straight games due to a biceps injury, Han-Ram looked none the worse for wear in this one. Still, the 33-year-old has shown significant signs of decline this year, with his numbers down across the board and his strikeout rate at a career high. He's become a fringe fantasy own in shallower formats.