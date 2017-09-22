Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Sitting out against Cincinnati
Ramirez is out of the lineup Friday against the Reds, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With the Red Sox playing in a National League ballpark, they won't be able to use a designated hitter. As a result, Ramirez will head to the bench. Boston could opt to use Ramirez at first base instead of Mitch Moreland at some point over the weekend. However, if they choose to keep Ramirez out of the lineup, he'd likely return to the DH spot Monday against the Blue Jays.
