Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Sitting out Sunday

Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Ramirez will sit for the first time this season after going 3-for-12 with a double, stolen base and a run in his first three starts of 2018. Mitch Moreland will cover first base in Ramirez's stead, checking in as the No. 5 hitter in the lineup.