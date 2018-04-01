Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Sitting out Sunday
Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Ramirez will sit for the first time this season after going 3-for-12 with a double, stolen base and a run in his first three starts of 2018. Mitch Moreland will cover first base in Ramirez's stead, checking in as the No. 5 hitter in the lineup.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely No. 3 hitter•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Looking like starter at first base•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Draws start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely set for limited role in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Limited role in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Cleared to resume throwing•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...