Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Sitting out Sunday

Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday against Houston.

With the Red Sox opting to use Sunday's series finale to rest many of their regular starters, Ramirez will get the day off. Christian Vazquez will fill in at the DH spot while Ramirez moves to the bench. Ramirez will head into the playoffs with a .242 batting average and .749 OPS.

