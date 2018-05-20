Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Slumping, but driving in runs

Ramirez went 0-for-4 in Saturday's win over Baltimore and is hitting just .188 in 16 games during the month of May, but has driven in 12 runs during that stretch.

Ramirez hasn't been driving the ball as he did in April, but hitting third in the batting order behind Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi has generated a lot of chances to drive in runs. "He showed up early (yesterday) to work on a few things," manager Alex Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "We expect him again to start hitting line drives. One thing with him we have to remind him, if it's .300 with less home runs and a lot of RBI or hitting .200-whatever with (more) home runs, I like the complete hitter better than the home run hitter." That's a reminder the Red Sox have continually given to Ramirez, who sometimes gets pull happy and tries to clear the Green Monster at Fenway Park.