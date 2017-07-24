Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Smacks 16th home run in loss

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Ramirez clobbered the only extra-base hit for Boston on a 434-foot shot in the sixth inning, then managed to hit a leadoff single off closer Bud Norris before being erased two batters later on a game-ending double play. His 16 long balls are one back of Mookie Betts for the team lead.