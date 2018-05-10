Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Smashes fourth home run
Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.
The homer came with two outs and put Boston ahead 6-5 in the seventh inning, but the back-end of the bullpen couldn't make it hold up. The 34-year-old should continue seeing both ample run-scoring and run-producing opportunities, and is seeing something of a resurgence hitting for average with a .291 mark.
