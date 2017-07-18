Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Starting at first base

Ramirez is hitting cleanup and manning first base Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Ramirez has been confined to designated hitter duty in all but two games this season (May 10 and June 14), but the word out of Boston is that he could be in line for more regular playing time at first base going forward. This would allow the Red Sox to be more flexible in which free agent hitters they go after at this year's trade deadline, while also ensuring that Ramirez's owners in dynasty leagues would not be forced to deploy him as a UTIL-only hitter at the start of the 2018 season.