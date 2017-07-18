Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Starting at first base
Ramirez is hitting cleanup and manning first base Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Ramirez has been confined to designated hitter duty in all but two games this season (May 10 and June 14), but the word out of Boston is that he could be in line for more regular playing time at first base going forward. This would allow the Red Sox to be more flexible in which free agent hitters they go after at this year's trade deadline, while also ensuring that Ramirez's owners in dynasty leagues would not be forced to deploy him as a UTIL-only hitter at the start of the 2018 season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: On bench for Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Leaves yard Friday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Powering up during hitting streak•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Expected back Thursday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...