Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Takes seat Sunday
Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Ramirez had started each of the Red Sox's previous seven games, so his absence for Sunday's matinee affair looks to be maintenance related. Mitch Moreland will replace Ramirez as Boston's first baseman and will occupy the cleanup spot.
