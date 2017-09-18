Play

Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Taking batting practice

Ramirez (biceps) has hit on the field the last two days, but he remains day-to-day in terms of getting back into the lineup, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Ramirez has been held out of the lineup the past four games. He has the potential to be a difference maker in a lineup starved for power, but the former superstar hasn't provided consistent power when healthy this season.

