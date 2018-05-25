Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: To part ways with Boston
The Red Sox will designate Ramirez for assignment Friday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.
Ramirez has been bumped from the 40-man roster to make room for the return of Dustin Pedroia from the disabled list. This comes as a surprise, seeing as Ramirez still has $15 million left on his contract for the 2018 season. Boston will have a week to either trade or release the 34-year-old designated hitter. Ramirez was slashing .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and 29 RBI across 44 games this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Slumping, but driving in runs•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in three•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Smashes fourth home run•
-
Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Gets breather Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...