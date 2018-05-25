Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: To part ways with Boston

The Red Sox will designate Ramirez for assignment Friday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Ramirez has been bumped from the 40-man roster to make room for the return of Dustin Pedroia from the disabled list. This comes as a surprise, seeing as Ramirez still has $15 million left on his contract for the 2018 season. Boston will have a week to either trade or release the 34-year-old designated hitter. Ramirez was slashing .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and 29 RBI across 44 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories