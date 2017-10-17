Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Ramirez underwent surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, according to his personal Twitter account.
Ramirez's shoulders plagued him throughout the season, but there had been no previous indication that he would undergo surgery to address the issues. The details of the procedure -- along with an accompanying timeline for his recovery -- are still unknown, though Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports the operation was considered minor.
