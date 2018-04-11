Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Up to three stolen bases

Ramirez went 2-for-2 with three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored during Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Yankees.

After going 0-for-3 on Opening Day, Ramirez sports an eight-game hitting streak that includes a home run, 11 RBI, three stolen bases and six runs. He's hitting in the heart of a potent lineup and appears poised to have a rebound showing. His three stolen bases are especially promising because of his offseason claim that he wanted to go 30-30 this year. Considering Ramirez hasn't accomplished the feat since the 2008 season, it's a lofty goal, but it's definitely encouraging that he appears focused and healthy.