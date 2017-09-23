Play

Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Used as pinch hitter

Ramirez entered Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds as a pinch hitter and flied out deep to left field in his lone at-bat.

Manager John Farrell's intention is not to use Ramirez in the field while the Red Sox play in a National League city without the benefit of a designated hitter this weekend, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. With Cincinnati throwing right-handed starters in all three games, Mitch Moreland will be the likely starter at first base through Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast