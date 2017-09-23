Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Used as pinch hitter
Ramirez entered Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds as a pinch hitter and flied out deep to left field in his lone at-bat.
Manager John Farrell's intention is not to use Ramirez in the field while the Red Sox play in a National League city without the benefit of a designated hitter this weekend, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. With Cincinnati throwing right-handed starters in all three games, Mitch Moreland will be the likely starter at first base through Sunday.
