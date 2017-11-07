Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Will be option at first base
Ramirez will be physically able to play first base in 2018 after undergoing shoulder surgery in October, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.
This would come into play if the Red Sox signed someone like J.D. Martinez, who would be better suited for DH, but if they sign a true first baseman like Eric Hosmer, Ramirez would get the bulk of his at-bats at DH. More important than where he plays is how he hits, as he is coming off a year where he was a below league average hitter (93 wRC+). Entering his age-34 season, it's risky to buy into a bounce back. He is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing successful surgery on his left shoulder.
