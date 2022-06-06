Robles (back spasms) will make a rehab appearance Tuesday and could rejoin the Red Sox Thursday in Anaheim, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

An initial report had Robles making two rehab appearances, but manager Alex Cora thinks the right-hander will need just one. "He'll throw his inning, see how it goes," Cora said, "and the hope is for him to join us [June 9]." Robles will throw an inning for Triple-A Worcester in Buffalo.