Robles gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his second save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Astros.

He needed only 10 pitches (seven strikes) to breeze through the outing, inducing a ground ball double play from Jose Altuve to erase a Mauricio Dubon single. Robles now leads Boston in saves, but with Matt Barnes, Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm all having one each, there's still very little clarity on roles at the back of the Red Sox bullpen.