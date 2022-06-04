Robles (back spasms) will likely get two rehab appearances before rejoining the team, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Robles, who has been one of the more reliable arms in a shaky bullpen, was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 25.
